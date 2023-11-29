Burnley face Sheffield United in a huge encounter down at the bottom of the Premier League table this weekend.
But when Clarets fans think of the most memorable match-ups with the Blades, only one game will come to mind.
Back in 2009, Owen Coyle guided the club to the promised land by beating Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final.
Wade Elliott’s early wonder strike was enough to seal a 1-0 victory in front of 80,000 at Wembley, as the Clarets reached the top flight for the first time in 33 years.
But what happened to the members of Burnley’s promotion-winning squad? We take a look...
1. Lifting the trophy
Skipper Steven Caldwell lifts the Championship play-off final trophy Photo: Jamie McDonald
2. GK - Brian Jensen
Left Burnley in 2013 and went on to play for Bury, Crawley Town, Mansfield Town and Crusaders before calling it a day in 2018. ‘Beast’ has also launched a goalkeeping academy in Cheshire and has also enjoyed coaching spells with Bury and Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Bryn Lennon
3. RB - Michael Duff
After retiring from playing, Duff coached Burnley’s U18 squad in 2016 before becoming head coach of the U23 squad in 2017. He also worked with Burnley's first-team. Now managing Swansea City in the Championship after spells with Cheltenham Town and Barnsley. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS
4. CB - Clarke Carlisle
Called it a day a year on from leaving Burnley in 2012. Since then, he’s spoken openly about his challenges with his mental health, presented documentaries, held an ambassadorial role with the Kick It Out scheme and has been on the committee for the PFA. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS