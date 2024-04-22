The summer signing has scored six goals in all competitions, with five of those coming in the Premier League.

Whenever the Dane has found the back of the net, the Clarets have never lost, winning five and drawing just the once.

We take a look at Burnley’s top scorers list, factoring in goals in both league and cup competitions.

Here’s the list in full:

1 . Jacob Bruun Larsen - 6 League goals: 5Cup goals: 1Assists: 0 Photo: DARREN STAPLES Photo Sales

2 . Lyle Foster - 5 League goals: 5Cup goals: 0Assists: 3 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Zeki Amdouni - 5 League goals: 4Cup goals: 1Assists: 1 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales