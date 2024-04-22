Burnley's top scorers ranked as Jacob Bruun Larsen rises to the top of the list - gallery

Jacob Bruun Larsen moved to the top of Burnley’s scoring charts on Saturday following his goal in the 4-1 win against Sheffield United.
Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 08:00 BST

The summer signing has scored six goals in all competitions, with five of those coming in the Premier League.

Whenever the Dane has found the back of the net, the Clarets have never lost, winning five and drawing just the once.

We take a look at Burnley’s top scorers list, factoring in goals in both league and cup competitions.

Here’s the list in full:

League goals: 5Cup goals: 1Assists: 0

1. Jacob Bruun Larsen - 6

League goals: 5Cup goals: 1Assists: 0 Photo: DARREN STAPLES

League goals: 5Cup goals: 0Assists: 3

2. Lyle Foster - 5

League goals: 5Cup goals: 0Assists: 3 Photo: Stu Forster

League goals: 4Cup goals: 1Assists: 1

3. Zeki Amdouni - 5

League goals: 4Cup goals: 1Assists: 1 Photo: Jan Kruger

League goals: 4Cup goals: 0Assists: 3

4. Josh Brownhill - 4

League goals: 4Cup goals: 0Assists: 3 Photo: Stu Forster

