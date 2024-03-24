Why Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has been promoted to England's senior squad for the first time
The 21-year-old had been part of the Under-21 setup under Lee Carsley, playing the full 90 minutes during last week’s 5-1 qualifying win against Azerbaijan.
However, with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone pulling out of the senior squad through injury, Gareth Southgate has opted to promote Trafford.
The Clarets stopper will now be part of the squad that takes on Belgium at Wembley on Tuesday.
Under-21 teammate Rico Lewis has also been drafted into the senior side following the withdrawals of Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker.
It comes after the duo picked up knocks during the Three Lions’ 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Friday night.
It’s been a mixed couple of weeks for Trafford, who was dropped for the first time this season during Burnley’s 2-1 win against Brentford before the international break.
Prior to that, the former Manchester City man had been preferred to Arijanet Muric for Burnley’s previous 28 league games.
Explaining his decision to drop Trafford, Vincent Kompany said: “Aro was good, he was really good.
“It’s one of the positions where I have the luxury of having two good players, so at any given time I can make a decision that I think is best for the team.
“It’s not a big decision, it’s not a difficult decision, it’s just two good players fighting it out and I won’t shy away from having that luxury in as many positions as I can.”
Trafford has been capped 17 times by England’s Under-21 side and has also represented his country from Under-17 to Under-20 level.
The ex-Bolton Wanderers loanee was an integral part of the Under-21 side that lifted the European Championships last year, saving a last-minute penalty in the final.
Trafford was due to return to Bolton on Tuesday for England Under-21’s qualifier against Luxembourg, which takes place at the home of Ian Evatt’s side. But the stopper will now play no part in that encounter.
He’s a popular figure with Trotters fans, having kept 26 clean sheets in 52 appearances as Bolton won the EFL Trophy and reached the League One play-offs.