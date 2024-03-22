Burnley defender Charlie Taylor on Aro Muric replacing James Trafford and current contract situation
The 25-year Kosovan finally got the nod in between the sticks as Vincent Kompany dropped James Trafford to the bench for the first time this season in the league.
“Aro was brilliant,” said Taylor. “He made some big saves for us and kept us in it. Traffs is young and he’s done well so far this season, but Aro has had to bide his time but he’s had his chance and he’s taken it with two hands. He was brilliant. Everyone is pleased for him.
“He’s had to be patient. Everyone knows how good a keeper he is. He’s a top, top keeper, he showed that last year and he shows it in training every day. We’re lucky in that department that we’ve got two good keepers. Three with Lawrence [Vigouroux]. He’s had to wait for his chance but he’s been given it and he’s fully taken it.”
Four of Burnley’s nine remaining games are at home, with Wolves, Brighton, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest the teams yet to visit Turf Moor. Taylor said it was imperative the fans stayed with them as they attempt to accomplish the greatest of escapes.
“They’re huge. When they get behind us like that [against Brentford] it makes such a difference. It gives us such a boost. We’ve got a lot of big games left, nine left and a lot of them are at home. We need some more wins obviously.”
Taylor is out of contract at the end of the season. When asked if he had thought about it much, he replied: “No, not from my side. At the start of the season I wasn’t playing, so I’m just happy to be playing now every week.
“I’m not really concentrating on anything past the summer, I’m just happy to be playing every week. I’m enjoying my football and trying to do the best for this club and get us as far up the table and out of trouble as much as I possibly can.”