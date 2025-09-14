Burnley v Liverpool confirmed XIs as Jacob Bruun Larsen absence explained

Scott Parker has made two changes to his Burnley side for today’s Premier League clash against reigning champions Liverpool.
Jacob Bruun Larsen drops out of the side altogether to be replaced by Josh Laurent, while Loum Tchaouna takes the place of Hannibal.

It’s a first league start for Tchaouna, who did impress against Derby County in the Carabao Cup.

It’s understood Bruun Larsen, who was away with Denmark during the international break, misses out with a knock.

Bashir Humphreys and Armando Broja, who have both been short of match fitness, are named on the bench for the first time in a league game this season.

Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined.

As for Liverpool, Alexander Isak is not involved despite getting his first minutes of the season with Sweden during the international break.

Jacob Bruun Larsen arrives with the Burnley players despite not being picked in the matchday squad. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Jacob Bruun Larsen arrives with the Burnley players despite not being picked in the matchday squad. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Jeremie Frimpong, who was a fitness doubt after missing Liverpool’s last two games, is named on the bench.

Arne Slot’s starting XI is unchanged from their 1-0 win against Arsenal prior to the international break, meaning Dominik Szoboszlai remains at right-back.

TEAMS

Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Laurent, Ugochukwu, Tchaouna, Anthony, Foster

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Humphreys, Pires, Luis, Hannibal, Edwards, Flemming, Broja

Liverpool: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Wirtz, Salah, Gakpo, Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomes, Endo, Bradley, Robertson, Frimpong, Chiesa, Nyoni, Ngumoha

Referee: Michael Oliver

