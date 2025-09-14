Burnley v Liverpool confirmed XIs as Jacob Bruun Larsen absence explained
Jacob Bruun Larsen drops out of the side altogether to be replaced by Josh Laurent, while Loum Tchaouna takes the place of Hannibal.
It’s a first league start for Tchaouna, who did impress against Derby County in the Carabao Cup.
It’s understood Bruun Larsen, who was away with Denmark during the international break, misses out with a knock.
Bashir Humphreys and Armando Broja, who have both been short of match fitness, are named on the bench for the first time in a league game this season.
Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined.
As for Liverpool, Alexander Isak is not involved despite getting his first minutes of the season with Sweden during the international break.
Jeremie Frimpong, who was a fitness doubt after missing Liverpool’s last two games, is named on the bench.
Arne Slot’s starting XI is unchanged from their 1-0 win against Arsenal prior to the international break, meaning Dominik Szoboszlai remains at right-back.
TEAMS
Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Laurent, Ugochukwu, Tchaouna, Anthony, Foster
Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Humphreys, Pires, Luis, Hannibal, Edwards, Flemming, Broja
Liverpool: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Wirtz, Salah, Gakpo, Ekitike
Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomes, Endo, Bradley, Robertson, Frimpong, Chiesa, Nyoni, Ngumoha
Referee: Michael Oliver
