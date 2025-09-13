Burnley's Aaron Ramsey issues apology after enduring nightmare debut for loan club

Aaron Ramsey’s Leicester City debut lasted a grand total of 24 minutes.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After his surprise deadline day move to the King Power Stadium, the 22-year-old was thrown straight into Leicester’s starting XI for their trip to Oxford United on Saturday.

But the midfielder’s afternoon didn’t last long, having been shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Oxford’s Filip Krastev.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately for Ramsey, while the Foxes were trailing 2-1 at the time, his teammates fought back to level the game in the second-half and claim a 2-2 draw with 10 men.

"Really want to apologise to my teammates and the fans for how today went,” Ramsey wrote on Instagram.

"Proud of how the team played the game out and will give it my all when I’m back to put it right for them.”

Many had expected Ramsey to feature for the Clarets in the Premier League this season following his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsey was shown a red card during Leicester's 2-2 draw at Oxford on Saturday (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

After making his return at the end of last season, hopes were high that Ramsey could kick on this term in the top flight.

Those hopes only intensified when the attacking midfielder scored just four minutes into his first start in 18 months during Burnley’s 2-1 Carabao Cup tie win over Derby County.

But with Florentino Luis arriving on deadline day from Benfica, the Clarets opted to send Ramsey on loan to the Championship to ensure he got more minutes under his belt.

Your next Burnley FC read: 'Nemesis': Why Burnley boss Scott Parker believes Florentino Luis will be a 'big addition'