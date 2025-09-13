Scott Parker explains Burnley's decision to loan Aaron Ramsey to Leicester City

A few eyebrows were raised on transfer deadline day when Burnley made the decision to loan out Aaron Ramsey.

Many had expected the 22-year-old to feature for the Clarets in the Premier League this season following his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

After making his return at the end of last season, hopes were high that Ramsey could kick on this term in the top flight.

Those hopes only intensified when the attacking midfielder scored just four minutes into his first start in 18 months during Burnley’s 2-1 Carabao Cup tie win over Derby County.

But with Florentino Luis arriving on deadline day from Benfica, the Clarets opted to send Ramsey on loan to Championship side Leicester City.

Explaining why, Parker told the Burnley Express: “It was probably just game time.

"He’s obviously come off a long, long lay-off and I think we all got to the decision – myself and Aaron – I felt it was best for him in terms of what he needs at this current moment in time in terms of getting minutes.

Ramsey in action during the recent cup tie against Derby County, in which he scored (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

"He’s an absolutely outstanding player with huge talent and I recognise that. We all recognise that. He's a vital part of this football club.

“But at this present moment in time, I think the best place for him is obviously getting guaranteed minutes and getting that in his legs, so that was a decision we made.”

