Official: Burnley's Aaron Ramsey completes deadline day loan switch to Leicester City

Burnley’s Aaron Ramsey has completed a deadline day move to Championship side Leicester City.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old will spend the season on loan with the Foxes, who will be out to seal an instant return to the Premier League following their recent relegation.

"I’m delighted to be a Leicester City player for the season,” Ramsey said of the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know it’s a club that has a great history and passionate supporters and I’m looking forward to showing what I can do in a Leicester shirt.

"I’m here to work hard, learn from the players and staff around me, and hopefully help the team build on what has been a great start to the season already.”

It comes after Ramsey scored his first Burnley goal during last week’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Derby County. It was also Ramsey’s first start since February 2024.

The former Aston Villa man, who joined the Clarets in August 2023, spent 13 months on the sidelines after suffering a horror knee injury during a defeat to Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsey will spend the season at the King Power Stadium (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

With regular game time not guaranteed at Turf Moor, with Josh Cullen, Lesley Ugochukwu and Josh Laurent seemingly ahead of him – and Florentino Luis about to sign from Benfica – it’s been decided that Ramsey would benefit from regular game-time.

Your next Burnley FC read: How Burnley could get more time to complete Deadline Day transfers amid Florentino Luis move