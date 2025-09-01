Scott Parker, Burnley boss. | Getty Images

Burnley transfer news ahead of the 7pm deadline.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley and their Premier League rivals have until 7pm tonight to complete their incoming business this summer transfer window.

But there is still an opportunity for players to depart after tonight - with several transfer windows not closing just yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier today, Burnley striker Michael Obafemi completed a deadline day loan move to German side VfL Bochum. The 25-year-old will spend the season with the second division side in search of regular game time. The striker is not part of Scott Parker’s first-team plans and has been free to find another club this summer.

There remains other players also on the fringes who would be allowed a move. With that in mind, while the transfer window may be about to close in the Premier League, EFL, and several of Europe’s top divisions, there are still a number of countries in which the deadline does not pass until later this month. As such, here is a round-up of the key options still available to those Burnley players who could still depart this summer.

When does the transfer window close in different countries around the world?

The transfer window may be about to shut in the Premier League, but in the Netherlands and Norway, teams have until the evening of September 2nd to conclude their business.

A few days later, on September 5th, the window will close in Austria, Croatia, and Ukraine, while shortly after that deadline, teams in Belgium and Poland will wrap up their dealings on September 8th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day, September 9th, will see the transfer window shut for clubs in Czechia, Romania, and Switzerland. On September 10th, Saudia Arabia will follow suit. Two of the latest deadlines will pass in Turkey and Greece, with transfer dealings ceasing on September 11th and September 12th respectively. Mexico’s window will shut even later still, on September 13th.

When does the January transfer window open?

Burnley and their peers will be given another opportunity to tinker with their squad partway through the 2025/26 campaign when the January transfer window opens.

The winter trading period is scheduled to open on Thursday, January 1st 2026 and will run until 7pm GMT on Monday, February 2nd 2026.

Your next Burnley read: Official: Burnley's Michael Obafemi completes deadline day move to Germany