Official: Burnley's Michael Obafemi completes deadline day move to Germany

Burnley striker Michael Obafemi has completed a deadline day loan move to German side VfL Bochum.

The 25-year-old will spend the season with the second division side in search of regular game time.

The striker is not part of Scott Parker’s first-team plans and has been free to find another club this summer.

He didn’t feature in any of Burnley’s public friendlies this summer and hasn’t been named in any of their match-day squads so far this season, including – tellingly – the Carabao Cup tie against Derby County, where Parker changed his entire starting XI.

Obafemi first signed for Burnley on loan during the 2022/23 season, scoring twice in 14 appearances as Vincent Kompany’s side won the Championship title.

While his move was made permanent at the end of the season, the Republic of Ireland international made just two appearances during the subsequent Premier League campaign.

He was eventually shipped out on loan to Millwall in January 2024, where he scored twice in 14 games.

Obafemi will wear the number 10 shirt with VfL Bochum. Picture: VfL Bochum

Obafemi again returned to the Championship last season, playing 31 times for Plymouth Argyle, scoring twice again.

He was lined up to join Turkish side Kasimpasa earlier this summer, even going as far as travelling over to complete the move – only to back out of the deal at the last minute.

"I've heard a lot about the fans in blue and white," Obafemi said of the move to Bochum. "The atmosphere here in the stadium is said to be very passionate and I like that.

"That's one of the reasons why I'm very happy that the move to Bochum worked out. It's my first overseas assignment, so it's something special."

Bochum’s sporting director Dirk Dufner added: "Michael Obafemi embodies the type of player we've been missing: a highly agile striker who both seeks the goal himself and provides the assist for the last or second-to-last pass.

"If I had to describe him in three words: pace, power, and the depth he can bring to our game.

"For him, VfL is a chance to put himself back in the spotlight. He's familiar with the tough Championship, which is physically challenging and where the pace is fast, similar to the 2. Bundesliga."

Obafemi isn’t the only player set to depart Burnley, with Hannes Delcroix, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov and Mike Tresor all set to move on.

Aaron Ramsey is also attracting loan interest from Championship side Leicester City.

