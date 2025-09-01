Burnley's Manuel Benson attracting interest from a number of clubs on deadline day

Burnley’s Manuel Benson is attracting interest from a number of clubs on transfer deadline day.

The 28-year-old hasn’t made an appearance for Burnley this season and is not part of Scott Parker’s first-team plans.

The winger has yet to be named in a matchday squad so far this season, not even featuring in the all-changed Clarets line-up that took on Derby County in the Carabao Cup last week.

Benson made just five appearances last season, with two of those coming in cup competitions. He did, however, score during the 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in February.

He’s among a handful of players that are free to leave Turf Moor on deadline day as the Clarets look to cut down their bloated squad.

The Burnley Express understands Birmingham City and Swansea City are among a number of potential suitors.

So far is Benson down the pecking order at Gawthorpe, he’s been training and playing for the Under-21s for much of the summer.

Benson hasn't been involved in a matchday squad for Burnley this season (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

The Angolan international scored 13 goals during his debut season after signing from Royal Antwerp. But since then he’s struggled to get a look-in.

He’s not the only out-of-favour player that is likely to depart today, with Hannes Delcroix, Darko Churlinov, Mike Tresor and Michael Obafemi also free to find new clubs.

Aaron Ramsey could also seal a loan move away from Turf Moor, with Championship side Leicester City exploring a deadline day deal.

Young striker Michael Mellon, meanwhile, has linked up with his Dad Micky on loan at Oldham Athletic, while goalkeeper Charlie Casper, the son of Chris, is set to join Grimsby Town, again on loan.

