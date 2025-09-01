Out-of-favour Burnley man to finally seal permanent switch away from Turf Moor

A player that hasn’t made a competitive appearance for Burnley in over two years is finally set to move on.

As per reports in Turkey, Darko Churlinov is set to join Super Lig side Kocaelispor in a permanent deal.

It’s claimed the 25-year-old is set to sign a two-year deal with his new club, who have yet to win in their first four league games of the campaign.

While there’s not expected to be any delays, there’s no rush to force through the move prior to tonight’s 7pm deadline – as the Turkish window doesn’t close until September 12.

Churlinov first signed for the Clarets in the summer of 2022 and made 13 appearances during the 101-point title-winning season under Vincent Kompany.

His last game for the club also came during that season during the goalless draw away to Reading in April 2023.

After that, the North Macedonian spent time out on loan with his former club Schalke, but again was limited to making only a handful of appearances. The German side had an option to make the move permanent, but opted against doing so.

Churlinov hasn't made a competitive appearance for the Clarets since April 2023 (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Churlinov enjoyed a more positive loan spell out in Poland last season, scoring seven times in 40 appearances for Jagiellonia Białystok.

He helped his loan club lift the Polish Super Cup with a 1-0 win over Wisla Krakow, while also being a regular performer during their run to the Conference League quarter-finals.

He is one of a handful of out-of-favour players that are expected to leave Turf Moor, which also includes Hannes Delcroix, Manuel Benson, Mike Tresor and Michael Obafemi.