Burnley man lifts silverware with loan club as Polish outfit fights on all fronts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley’s Darko Churlinov helped his loan club lift some silverware last night.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old started as Jagiellonia Białystok beat Wisla Krakow to lift the Polish Super Cup with a 1-0 victory.

Churlinov played a major part in Jagiellonia’s winning goal, seeing his shot parried to Miki Villar, who found the back of the net in the 14th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition pits the reigning champions of the Polish league against the domestic cup winners. Jagiellonia claimed their first ever league title last season to qualify.

Jagiellonia currently sit second in this season's league table, four points adrift of Raków Częstochowa.

They’re also into the last eight of the Europa Conference League, having overcome Cercle Brugge in the last round.

The Polish outfit face Real Betis over two legs in the quarter-finals, starting next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Darko Churlinov of Burnley inspects the pitch prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Burnley at Bet365 Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Churlinov has been a regular performer for his loan club this season, making 32 appearances in total. He’s also plays regularly for the North Macedonian international side.

The winger hasn’t made a competitive appearance for the Clarets since April 2023. Having signed from Stuttgart two years ago, the North Macedonia international has still only made 13 appearances for the club, seven coming in league games.

Churlinov, who is contracted with the Clarets until 2026, spent the second half of last season on loan with former side Schalke, where he scored on his debut and went on to make 10 appearances in total.

Schalke had the option to make Churlinov’s move permanent but they opted against triggering that clause.

The winger was hospitalised by a serious illness last year after suffering suspected blood poisoning. Churlinov eventually made a full recovery.