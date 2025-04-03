‘Brotherhood’: Big Scott Parker claim that proves just how strong Burnley’s bond is amid fight for promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley’s dressing room is the strongest Scott Parker has ever encountered.

Coming through the adversity at the start of Parker’s reign, where the new Clarets boss had much of his squad ripped up, a “brotherhood” has been developed.

It’s clearly been evident on the pitch, where Burnley are right in the hunt for automatic promotion having lost two of their 39 league games so far this season.

When asked how tricky it’s been developing such a strong bond in a relatively short space of time, Parker said: “It's been difficult.

“It hasn't been difficult because of the human beings and the players and what they are and their values and how they've come together.

“But there's difficult challenges in that, because you need to try and set an environment and a culture that gives people that feeling and I think we've done that really, really well.

“I'm extremely proud of that. I'm proud of the team in terms of how we've performed this year. I'm even more proud that I've been in it.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, celebrates with his players after the team's victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers FC and Burnley FC at Ewood Park on January 04, 2025 in Blackburn, England.

“I've lived this for eight months. We've lived it. And the highs, the lows, the bumps, the adversity, certainly early on, there were some huge challenges for us. There were some huge challenges for the players as well. But they've come together.

“I think I was quoted in saying that arguably this is the most together squad I've been around and I've been around a few.

“This is a bunch of men. There's a brotherhood here. There's everyone in line and they're sticking together. That's vitally important for good teams.”