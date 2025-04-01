‘Still don’t like it’: Scott Parker’s blunt verdict on watching Burnley’s win against Bristol City from the stands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley boss Scott Parker has no intentions of making his temporary stay in the stands a permanent one.

For the second time this season, the Clarets boss was forced to watch on from the Bob Lord Stand as his side claimed a thoroughly deserved 1-0 victory against Bristol City on Saturday.

It comes after Parker was hit with a one-match touchline ban for the red card he was shown for approaching the referee at the final whistle during the recent draw against West Brom.

Parker was also suspended from the dugout for the game after Sheffield Wednesday after accruing three yellow cards over the course of the season.

While Parker admits the view from the terraces is much better, and he may spot things he might from up high that he won’t in the dugout, he insists he can’t wait to get back into the technical area for this weekend’s fixture against Coventry City.

“Yeah, I still don't like it,” Parker joked.

“It's a better view, to be honest with you. It's a better view to get an understanding of the game and certainly how the opposition are going about things and maybe where we can improve.

Parker had to serve a one-match ban from the touchline after being sent off against West Brom (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“That's probably not the right word, but obviously execute certain things, so there's a better view up there.

“But, yeah, I don't like it up there. It was just for this one game, so hopefully I’ll move back into the dugout for the next game and help the team.”

Speaking after serving his first ban in February, Parker admitted he preferred to be a part of proceedings and try and help out the team when he can.