'I'm not going to lie': Burnley boss Scott Parker provides blunt verdict on watching Sheffield Wednesday win from the stands
The Clarets boss was forced to watch on from the directors’ box as he served a one-match touchline ban, after picking up his third yellow card of the season during the recent 0-0 draw at Preston North End.
While Parker joked he’s more than happy to be banned from the dugout every week if it means his Burnley side win 4-0, it’s also an experience he’s not exactly keen to repeat.
“I didn't like it, I'm not going to lie to you,” he said.
“Someone just said to me: ‘look, I’ll be happy for you to sit in the stand if it meant we were going to win 4-0 every weekend for the rest of the time’. Don't worry about that.
“But you want to be a part of it. You want to try and help the team. You want to try and generate something from the sides and I wasn't able to do that.
“The guys, the coaches, everyone who was involved made it very easy for me. While at times I was sitting there and I was frustrated, I’m pleased the lads did what they did.”
Mike Jackson appeared to be the man barking the instructions from the dugout in Parker’s absence, while his assistant Jonathan Hill was also heavily involved.
Parker was in regular communication with his backroom staff via a wireless headphone, while he was also sat next to one of his analysts who was able to watch clips on his laptop.
