Scott Parker makes Burnley admission after securing convincing victory against Sheffield Wednesday

Scott Parker admits the timing of Burnley’s goal just before half-time was pivotal in their ultimately convincing win against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Clarets were well below-par during the opening 45 minutes but still managed to hold the lead at the interval thanks to a moment of individual brilliance from Marcus Edwards.

The second-half was a completely different story, as Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson all got in on the act as Parker’s men ran out emphatic 4-0 winners.

In the end it was Burnley’s clinical finishing and superior quality that made the difference, but they certainly didn’t have it all their own way.

Parker said: “I thought first-half we lacked a little something really, probably an intent about us and we struggled a little bit, partly me in terms of how I prepped the team was very different to how Sheffield Wednesday came here.

“Half-time probably comes at a really good stage for us because it gives us an opportunity to make some adjustments.

“The goal comes at a great time for us, no doubt, Marcus's goal at half-time. I think it's fair to say that Sheffield Wednesday were right in the game at half-time.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on from stands after 4-0 victory following the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Turf Moor on February 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

“To be fair, we had to be resolute, we had to stand up as a man, we had to protect our goal and fundamentally over the course of this season we've managed to do that very well and it gives us a platform.

“In the second-half, I thought we executed very, very well. I thought we were deadly on the sides of the pitch, our movements, and overall I’m really pleased.

“It’s another clean sheet, four goals, three points, which is key, and we keep moving really.”

When asked what the Owls did differently to what he was expecting, Parker added: “Just the way they pressed really, the way they pressed, how we thought they'd press.

“They pressed a little bit differently and we just struggled really in the first phase. We struggled with just the general feeling of us executing through that first phase. It was really very passive and we could play in front of them, but we weren't really a threat.

“There were some tactical elements that we needed to adjust. That instantly helped us and I thought we worked really well second-half really.”