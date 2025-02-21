CJ Egan-Riley addresses his Burnley contract situation as defender enters final months of deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CJ Egan-Riley has admitted he’d love to remain at Burnley as he enters the final few months of his contract.

As it stands, the 22-year-old will be permitted to leave the Clarets on a free transfer at the end of the season.

For now though Egan-Riley’s biggest priority is to continue his impressive displays and help the Clarets secure their return to the top flight.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire: “I’ve spoken to people about it [contract situation] in the last few months but I’ve had the same message all along, which is: ‘I’ve got a job to do this season’.

“At the end of the day, the main thing for me each week is to put in the performances for Burnley and to do as well as I can to help us reach the Premier League.

“For me, if I’m talking about this all the time and it’s playing on my mind, it can be a distraction. At the end of the day, what will be, will be.

Egan-Riley has been a revelation for Burnley since coming into the team this season (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“I’m loving my football here at Burnley, I feel a real connection to the club, I love my teammates and the staff. We all have the same goal and whatever happens at the end of that, we’ll see.”

When asked if he’d like to stay, Egan-Riley replied: “Yeah, of course I would. I’m loving my football at the moment.

“This season has really opened my eyes to Burnley. Probably before this season I had had a tough time and I probably didn’t feel that way towards the club, but this season has really opened my eyes to it and I now have a real strong connection to the club now and I’m enjoying my football.”

Egan-Riley was well down the pecking order at the start of the season having spent time out on loan with Hibernian and Jong PSV.

But since coming into the side to replace the injured Joe Worrall, the former Manchester City man has never looked back and has made the role his own.

“Coming in during pre-season, there was a new manager,” Egan-Riley added.

“Maybe the last two years at the club didn’t go how I wanted it to be in terms of playing for Burnley, but I had a fresh start here and a new pair of eyes.

“I just said to myself: ‘I’m going to give everything and see’, because you never know what’s going to happen and I always believe in my ability.

“Obviously this season the manager has put his trust in me and hopefully at the moment I’m paying that off.”

Egan-Riley continued: “In football everything happens for a reason, but two years ago could I have been doing this same thing if given the chance?

“Obviously that didn’t happen but I’ve kept pushing and moving forward and this season my chance has come.

“I’m definitely improving and I’m just trying to take all the learning from the Championship, because every week is a different challenge and a new test. I’m just trying to be a sponge and soak in everything and add that to my toolbox.”