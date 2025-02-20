Burnley keen to keep out-of-contract trio at Turf Moor as Scott Parker confirms talks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley are keen to keep out-of-contract trio CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill at the club.

That’s according to manager Scott Parker, who has revealed the club remain locked in talks with the three individuals to ensure they don’t leave for nothing at the end of the season.

Parker has, however, warned he doesn’t want the contract talks to distract the players from the “job in hand” – which is to get the Clarets back to the Premier League.

“Some talks are ongoing with those players,” he said.

“I think I'm conscious of obviously getting into real great detail with players in the middle of the season, certainly the young players. But yes, they're players that we want to keep here.

“We want them to be part of it and there's ongoing talks with each of those players. But like I said, probably I don't want to blur that too much with what the job in hand is and defocus them.”

Nathan Redmond is another player that is out of contract at the end of the season, although the club do hold the option to extend his deal by an extra year should they wish to do so.

Josh Brownhill, pictured with manager Scott Parker, is one of three players out of contract at the end of the season. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old has only recently returned from a long-term injury, coming off the bench late on during Burnley’s recent FA Cup win against Southampton. His last appearance prior to that came in January 2024.

Jonjo Shelvey and Ashley Barnes were also brought to Turf Moor in January on short-term deals until the end of the season.