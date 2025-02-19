Hannibal will continue to be supported by Burnley as the investigation into an alleged racist comment towards him continues.

Hannibal reported the allegation immediately to referee Andrew Kitchen and the FA are now investigating the matter.

In a statement released after the game, Preston said Osmajic has "strongly refuted" the claim.

Speaking this afternoon ahead of Friday night’s game against Sheffield Wednesday, manager Scott Parker said it’s “paramount” the 22-year-old receives the right care.

“He’s alright, he’s in a good place,” he said.

“Hann was disappointed from the weekend and we stayed close to that situation with him.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley and Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley react towards Andrew Hughes and Freddie Woodman of Preston North End after an incident between Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley and Milutin Osmajic of Preston North End (not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“He is in a good place now, he’s trained really well over the last couple of days and that process is active now and taking place. We will see what happens from there.”

When asked what support the club have provided Hannibal, Parker added: “We’re sticking close to the situation with Hannibal and making sure he is in the right frame on a psychological element.

“I have never experienced the association of what happened at the weekend and the allegation is a first for me.

“For someone so young like Hannibal, I am conscious of making sure he is fine and it was probably a shock to him as well. That pastoral care towards him is paramount.”

Parker added: “It is now down to process of what is happening and an active investigation is now going on.

“We are here supporting Hannibal first and foremost and whatever he decides, wherever we see this going, fundamentally we will support him all the way.”

Burnley and Preston meet at Deepdale once again in just over a week’s time when the two Lancashire rivals meet in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

If the FA’s process is not completed by then, that could give Parker an awkward dilemma over whether or not to include Hannibal in his plans.

“It is not something I have thought about and I have not had them conversations with Hannibal,” Parker said.

“I don’t see that being the case but it’s certainly one that I will need to touch on with Hannibal closer to the time.”