Burnley providing support to Hannibal amid investigation of alleged racist abuse from Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic
The Burnley midfielder has accused Preston North End’s Milutin Osmajic of racially abusing him during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Deepdale.
Hannibal reported the allegation immediately to referee Andrew Kitchen and the FA are now investigating the matter.
In a statement released after the game, Preston said Osmajic has "strongly refuted" the claim.
Speaking this afternoon ahead of Friday night’s game against Sheffield Wednesday, manager Scott Parker said it’s “paramount” the 22-year-old receives the right care.
“He’s alright, he’s in a good place,” he said.
“Hann was disappointed from the weekend and we stayed close to that situation with him.
“He is in a good place now, he’s trained really well over the last couple of days and that process is active now and taking place. We will see what happens from there.”
When asked what support the club have provided Hannibal, Parker added: “We’re sticking close to the situation with Hannibal and making sure he is in the right frame on a psychological element.
“I have never experienced the association of what happened at the weekend and the allegation is a first for me.
“For someone so young like Hannibal, I am conscious of making sure he is fine and it was probably a shock to him as well. That pastoral care towards him is paramount.”
Parker added: “It is now down to process of what is happening and an active investigation is now going on.
“We are here supporting Hannibal first and foremost and whatever he decides, wherever we see this going, fundamentally we will support him all the way.”
Burnley and Preston meet at Deepdale once again in just over a week’s time when the two Lancashire rivals meet in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
If the FA’s process is not completed by then, that could give Parker an awkward dilemma over whether or not to include Hannibal in his plans.
“It is not something I have thought about and I have not had them conversations with Hannibal,” Parker said.
“I don’t see that being the case but it’s certainly one that I will need to touch on with Hannibal closer to the time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.