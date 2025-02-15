Burnley's Hannibal speaks out on Milutin Osmajic incident as Preston North End release own statement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hannibal has pledged he will not be silenced after being on the receiving end of an alleged racist comment from Preston North End’s Milutin Osmajic.

The Burnley midfielder was left visibility animated by a comment from Osmajic and raced straight over to the dugout to register his complaints during today’s 0-0 draw at Deepdale.

Speaking after the game, manager Scott Parker confirmed Hannibal had been left furious by an “inappropriate” comment from the Preston man.

The Clarets have since released a statement, confirming the alleged comment was reported to the officials and an investigation is now underway.

Addressing the incident on his X and Instagram pages, Hannibal wrote: “I will not be silent about what happened today.

“I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society.

“I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch.”

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, speaks to Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley after an incident between Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley and Milutin Osmajic of Preston North End (not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England.

Osmajic “strongly refutes” the claims according to a statement released by Preston North End.

“Preston North End are aware of a complaint that has been made by Hannibal Mejbri and Burnley FC to today’s match officials with regards to an allegation of a comment made by Milutin Osmajić during today’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Deepdale,” the statement reads.

“Milutin Osmajić has strongly refuted the claims of a comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today’s match officials.

“The club would like to thank the match officials for the way they have handled the issue and will assist with the investigation until a conclusion has been found.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

Posting on his Instagram page, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford wrote: “Kick it out, no place for that in football” alongside a picture of him colliding with Osmajic during today’s game.

The Burnley Express understands a Preston player entered the Burnley dressing room at full-time to apologise for the comment.