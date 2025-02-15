Burnley's Hannibal speaks out on Milutin Osmajic incident as Preston North End release own statement
The Burnley midfielder was left visibility animated by a comment from Osmajic and raced straight over to the dugout to register his complaints during today’s 0-0 draw at Deepdale.
Speaking after the game, manager Scott Parker confirmed Hannibal had been left furious by an “inappropriate” comment from the Preston man.
The Clarets have since released a statement, confirming the alleged comment was reported to the officials and an investigation is now underway.
Addressing the incident on his X and Instagram pages, Hannibal wrote: “I will not be silent about what happened today.
“I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society.
“I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch.”
Osmajic “strongly refutes” the claims according to a statement released by Preston North End.
“Preston North End are aware of a complaint that has been made by Hannibal Mejbri and Burnley FC to today’s match officials with regards to an allegation of a comment made by Milutin Osmajić during today’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Deepdale,” the statement reads.
“Milutin Osmajić has strongly refuted the claims of a comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today’s match officials.
“The club would like to thank the match officials for the way they have handled the issue and will assist with the investigation until a conclusion has been found.
“No further comment will be made at this time.”
Posting on his Instagram page, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford wrote: “Kick it out, no place for that in football” alongside a picture of him colliding with Osmajic during today’s game.
The Burnley Express understands a Preston player entered the Burnley dressing room at full-time to apologise for the comment.
