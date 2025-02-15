Scott Parker has proclaimed Hannibal is not a “liar” after being on the wrong end of an “inappropriate” comment from Preston’s Milutin Osmajic.

The Burnley man raced straight to referee Andrew Kitchen after the PNE striker appeared to say something to Hannibal at the start of the second-half during today’s 0-0 derby draw.

Hannibal, clearly incensed with the comment, then marched to the dugout to speak to Parker and the fourth official.

Commenting on the flashpoint after the game, Parker said: “It was just something that was said to Hannibal, something inappropriate which he's reported.

“We could clearly see he was very distressed in that moment and we tried to firstly get some context of what exactly has happened, because he was obviously very emotional. We tried to get some context on exactly what happened.

“He explained to me what was said and at that moment, it was a case of just finding how he is and where he was in his headspace and what he wanted us to do.

“It will go down to process now, so we’ll see. But I thought the officials were brilliant in terms of how they dealt with it. I thought they were spot on. I thought the way they handled it and dealt with the whole situation was first-class to them.”

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Despite initially continuing with the game, Hannibal was shortly brought off afterwards to be replaced by Josh Brownhill.

“He didn't want to come off,” Parker added. “But obviously I was conscious.

“This is the first time this has ever happened to me as a coach. I've never been involved in a player reporting to me or this sort of incident.

“There were a lot of factors going through my head. But he reacted in the right way, considering what was said.”

When asked if he was able to repeat what was said, Parker replied: “I wouldn't want to get involved in that. I think it's clear that you have some understanding along the lines.

“All I know is what Hannibal said to me, and I've worked with Hannibal now for seven months and don't get me wrong, he's an emotional guy, but he's a diamond of a kid and he's not a liar.

“What he heard and what he's repeated back to me is something... yeah, you don't want to see that.”

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom, who watched the game from the stands, was also asked about the situation during his post-match interview.

“From up there it looked like there was some sort of allegation against Milly, whether he's said something or not,” he said.

“It looked like the referee handled it well in terms of the procedures, what's meant to happen and he diffused everything. So I don't know what was the cause of it but it just looked like the ref handled it all well.

“I'm seeing the same as you guys. I've not spoken to the referee; I've not spoken to anyone other than our staff and I'm not too sure anyone down there knew.

“Milly could have been shouting in any language under the sun... shouting anything when you've heard him ranting. So it could have been anything.”