How does Scott Parker's win ratio at Burnley compare to the managers of his Championship rivals?

Burnley continued to push for an immediate return to the Premier League with a record-breaking win against Hull City in midweek.

All of the hard work was done inside the opening 22 minutes as Bashir Humphreys put the Clarets in front in the early stages before Zian Flemming doubled the tally as the midway point of the first-half approached. However, it was the action at the other end of the pitch that led to a new record being set as Burnley keeper James Trafford kept a tenth consecutive clean sheet, setting a new Championship record in the promotion. The shutout also meant Scott Parker’s side have 23 clean sheets in the league this season and now lie just two shy of the record Queens Park Rangers set during the 2011/12 season.

More crucially, the win over the Tigers ensured Burnley remain just three points adrift of the automatic promotion places ahead of Saturday’s Lancashire derby at Preston North End. That eye-catching fixture forms part of a crucial weekend at the top end of the table as Sheffield United travel to Luton Town on Saturday before leaders Leeds United host fourth placed Sunderland at Elland Road on Monday night.

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Parker has enjoyed a positive start to his time in charge of Burnley after being named as successor to Vincent Kompany during the summer and will hope to round off his first season by securing an immediate return to the Premier League. There have been some notable wins over the last six months after Parker’s men picked up maximum points against the likes of local rivals Blackburn Rovers, recently relegated Luton Town and fellow promotion contenders Sheffield United and Leeds United.

With the final third of the Championship season now upon us, we take a look at how Parker’s win percentage compares to his rivals across the Championship.

How does Scott Parker’s win percentage compare to managers at Burnley’s Championship rivals?

Alex Neil (Millwall) - 55.6% Scott Parker (Burnley) - 52.9% Daniel Farke (Leeds United) - 57.50% Regis Le Bris (Sunderland) - 50.0% Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough) - 50.0% Frank Lampard (Coventry City) - 50.0% Tony Mowbray (West Bromwich Albion) - 50.0% Gary Rowett (Oxford United) - 45.5% John Mousinho (Portsmouth) - 44.04% Tom Cleverley (Watford) - 42.86% Danny Rohl (Sheffield Wednesday) - 41.10% Chris Wilder (Sheffield United) - 37.5% Paul Heckingbottom (Preston North End) - 36.4% Johannes Thorup (Norwich City) - 35.3% Luke Williams (Swansea City) - 35.14% Omer Riza (Cardiff City) - 34.6% Marti Cifuentes (QPR) - 33.87% Ruben Selles (Hull City) - 33.3% Miron Musilic (Plymouth Argyle) - 33.3% Liam Manning (Bristol City) - 32.3% Mark Robins (Stoke City) - 28.6% Matt Bloomfield (Luton Town) - 0.00% John Eustace (Derby County) - 0.00% No permanent manager (Blackburn Rovers)

