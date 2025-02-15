Preston North End 0-0 Burnley: Clarets left to rue Lyle Foster misses after playing out 11th goalless draw

Burnley were left to rue a couple of glaring misses as their Lancashire derby against Preston North End ended goalless.

It was a scrappy derby at Deepdale, as advertised, but the clearer-cut chances fell Burnley’s way - and to Lyle Foster in particular.

The forward, who hasn’t scored in the league since August, failed to hit the target with two glorious openings either side of half-time.

The derby was an otherwise fairly even, feisty affair, but one the Clarets may look back on with some regret after playing out their 11th 0-0 draw of the season.

Defensively the Clarets were supreme once again, keeping a 11th consecutive clean sheet which means they now haven’t conceded in 1,000 minutes of football.

Parker, somewhat unsurprisingly, kept faith with the side that claimed a convincing 2-0 victory over Hull City in midweek.

There was a boost on the bench though, as Josh Brownhill returned from a four-game absence to take the place of Jaydon Banel.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Milutin Osmajic of Preston North End shoots whilst under pressure from from CJ Egan-Riley of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Luca Koleosho remained absent alongside Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor. Oliver Sonne, Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond also missed out.

As for Preston, they made one change from their midweek win at Norwich City, with Brad Potts coming in for Duane Holmes.

Roared on by 6,000 boisterous Clarets in the away end, it was Burnley who made the brighter start to proceedings.

The first chance fell their way too, Jaidon Anthony firing wide after twisting and turning his way into the box, ignoring Lyle Foster who was in acres of space to his left.

The hosts almost breached Burnley’s defence when Milutin Osmajic was played in behind, but CJ Egan-Riley made a superb recovery tackle just as the striker pulled the trigger.

This sparked a spell of pressure from PNE though, as Lewis Gibson headed a free kick across the face of the Burnley goal but no-one was there to capitalise on what would otherwise have been a simple tap-in.

Burnley threatened again when Foster was played in down the right, but despite beating his marker for pace he had no-one to pull the ball back to as none of his teammates were quick enough to keep up with him.

Despite Burnley’s bright start, it was PNE who looked the more likely to make the breakthrough as the first-half wore on, with Maxime Esteve and Foster combining to snuff out an overload at the back post.

It remained a scrappy affair, but Preston were certainly having the better of it while Burnley were struggling to get much going in an attacking sense.

Much of Burnley’s joy against Hull in midweek came via playing through the thirds, but Preston simply weren’t allowing them to do this.

Instead, it meant they had to resort to playing over the top of North End’s backline, which 10 minutes before the interval led to Zian Flemming volleying over from an angle after getting in behind.

The visitors ended the half on top, as Connor Roberts saw a cross/shot pushed away by Freddie Woodman under a bit of pressure at the back post.

The Clarets ought to have ended the half with a goal when they worked the ball well to Foster in acres of space at the back post, but he somehow missed the target altogether as he skied over.

Clearly low on confidence, Foster produced another glaring miss at the start of the second-half when he dragged a shot wide of the near post after engineering some space for himself inside the PNE box.

The second 45 was briefly halted on the hour mark following a flash point between Hannibal and Osmajic.

The Burnley player was left absolutely furious with something the Preston man said, reporting it straight to the referee before marching over to speak with Scott Parker.

After a good three or four-minute break, eventually the game resumed, but there was certainly a heightened edge to proceedings.

Upon the resumption of play, Brad Potts fired wide on the turn inside the Burnley box after being allowed to drift off Connor Roberts.

Despite keeping cool after the flash point, Hannibal was shortly brought off afterwards to be replaced by the returning Brownhill, while Marcus Edwards took Foster’s place.

With nine minutes remaining, another good opening came Burnley’s way as Anthony delivered a threatening free-kick into the Preston box. But two Clarets, instead of taking the initiative, waited for each other to make contact. In the end, neither did.

As the game entered the final minute of normal time, more drama ensued as Burnley felt they should have been awarded a blatant penalty when substitute Marcus Edwards was brought down inside the box. But Andrew Kitchen awarded a corner only. Replays appeared to suggest the defender got a touch on the ball.

It proved to be the last real action of the game as Burnley were unable to find that all-important winner.

TEAMS

Preston: Woodman, Porteous, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Meghoma (Brady), Ledson (Greenwood), Thordarson, Potts, Frokjaer (Keane), Osmajic (Riis)

Subs not used: Cornell, Lindsay, Bauer, Pasiek, Evans

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal (Brownhill), Anthony, Foster (Edwards), Flemming

Subs not used: Hladky, Worrall, Pires, Shelvey, Benson, Sarmiento, Barnes

Referee: Andrew Kitchen