Scott Parker discusses Burnley's remarkable defence as 1,000 minutes pass since last goal conceded

Burnley continuing their remarkable run of clean sheets was the major positive from an otherwise disappointing draw against Preston North End.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to manager Scott Parker, whose side have now not conceded in 1,000 minutes of football – a record that stretches back to December 21.

In keeping 11 consecutive clean sheets, the Clarets are giving themselves an ideal platform to win games – although they weren’t able to do this in the derby at Deepdale at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, Parker’s side still hold the mantle of boasting the best defence in Europe and remain on course to break several records.

“They're the positives, definitely the positives,” Parker said after Saturday’s 11th goalless draw of the season.

“I think right now it's not one at the forefront of my mind, but I think by tomorrow, I'd probably look back and go ‘yeah, okay, there are some real positives’.

“Of course, I think we're just generally a bit disappointed that we didn’t manage to win the game because, like I said, I thought we fully deserved to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarets boss Scott Parker (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Burnley have still only conceded nine goals this season from their 33 league games.

In a recent interview, Parker admitted even he had been left with raised eyebrows by his side’s quite staggering record.

“Yeah, I probably have been surprised. I think that's very fair to say,” he added.

“Of course, as a coach, you lead into any game of football wanting to reduce the opposition, to not concede any goals. On the flip side of that, you want to obviously try and score goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of work from the coaches has gone onto the training field, but at the end of it, it comes down to the players to go out there and do that.

“Tactically, they need to do it, but there needs to be an endeavour and a desire to do that as well and we've got that in both phases at the moment.”

Parker added: “A lot of work has gone into it in terms of the work we've done since we've been here as a group.

“We've constantly referenced it, it’s not just down to a back five, including the keeper, it’s the whole team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's some principles, there's some traits in this team. One is having a very good structure and how we structure different presses for different games, the players are engaged and they execute that very well. Then there's just some real raw habits and raw traits that give you a platform to go and do what we're doing currently.

“I think it's pretty remarkable, the goals we've conceded and the platform we give ourselves in games. So I’m really, really pleased with that.”

Burnley became the first side in Championship history to keep 10 straight clean sheets recently with their 2-0 win against Hull City.

The English record for consecutive clean sheets is currently held by Manchester United, who went 14 games without conceding during the 2008/09 season.

The Clarets are averaging a goal conceded per game at a ratio of 0.27. The next best is 0.38, kept by Liverpool in 1978/79.