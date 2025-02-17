Scott Parker addresses his yellow card during Burnley's feisty derby with Preston North End

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker admits his emotions may have boiled over after being booked during Burnley’s feisty derby with Preston North End.

The Clarets boss was shown a yellow card late on after demonstrating against the decision not to award his side a late penalty.

Only a corner was awarded to Parker’s side after Edwards was brought down in the box in the 89th minute by defender Lewis Gibson.

Addressing his yellow after the game, Parker said: “I got booked for my reaction after the penalty. Maybe my emotion there just boiled over.

“I mean, I'm not sure it was a booking, but it was probably the way the game was going at that moment, so he decided to book me.”

Parker did, however, question the yellow card shown to Eliot Tybebo, a member of his backroom staff.

“Again, I'm not really sure what that was,” Parker added. “I don't know whether it was a general or something.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, speaks to Match referee, Andrew Kitchen following the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“The fourth official kept reporting it every two minutes. I mean, maybe a bit of game management was required in those situations.

“I get that the [Sky Sports] cameras are here today and obviously, for the good of the game, there's certain levels of behaviour that can't be shown.

“But there's also, in the heat of it, and with what's gone on, what's happening in the game, the game dynamics, what's been said to certain players and the emotion of it all. I just felt it was a little bit harsh.”

The referee did appear to lose control of what was a heated encounter at times, dishing out five further yellow cards to the men on the pitch. Parker, however, concedes it was a difficult game to manage.

“It was a tough game, a tough game to officiate. I get that a lot of incidents went on,” he said.

“We've just gone through a couple of them and I thought the game at certain moments did turn a little bit like that. It turned a bit ugly, so I get that it may have been difficult at times.

“But, yes, overall, it was a bit of a mess.”