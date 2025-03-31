Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 25 brilliant photos from Bristol City win at Turf Moor

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 31st Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
A crowd of 20,523 watched on as Burnley claimed a priceless 1-0 victory against Bristol City to boost their promotion chances.

Zian Flemming’s sublime 30-yard free-kick was enough to separate the two sides at Turf Moor on Saturday as Scott Parker’s side extended their unbeaten run to 26 league games.

More significantly, the Clarets are now level on points with Leeds United in second after Daniel Farke’s side could only draw 2-2 with Swansea City.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand on Saturday to snap the Clarets faithful in the terraces.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans enjoying the 1-0 victory over Bristol City in the Championship. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans enjoying the 1-0 victory over Bristol City in the Championship. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans enjoying the 1-0 victory over Bristol City in the Championship. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans enjoying the 1-0 victory over Bristol City in the Championship. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans enjoying the 1-0 victory over Bristol City in the Championship. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans enjoying the 1-0 victory over Bristol City in the Championship. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans enjoying the 1-0 victory over Bristol City in the Championship. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans enjoying the 1-0 victory over Bristol City in the Championship. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

