Zian Flemming’s sublime 30-yard free-kick was enough to separate the two sides at Turf Moor on Saturday as Scott Parker’s side extended their unbeaten run to 26 league games.

More significantly, the Clarets are now level on points with Leeds United in second after Daniel Farke’s side could only draw 2-2 with Swansea City.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand on Saturday to snap the Clarets faithful in the terraces.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

