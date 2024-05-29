Burnley winger set to return to Turf Moor after loan club opt against triggering permanent deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Schalke have confirmed they will not be taking up the option to sign Burnley’s Darko Churlinov on a permanent basis.

The winger joined the German on loan in January before going on to make 10 appearances during the second half of the season, scoring once.

The initial deal included an option for Schalke to make the move permanent for a rumoured €3.5m (£3m) fee, but in a statement the Bundesliga.2 outfit have confirmed Churlinov is set to return to Turf Moor.

“Following the end of his season-long loan at FC Schalke 04, Yusuf Kabadayi will return to FC Bayern München. Darko Churlinov, who joined the Royal Blues on loan in January 2024, will return to Burnley FC,” the club said in a statement.

Schalke’s sporting director Marc Wilmots added: “We would like to thank Yusuf and Darko for the time and efforts for S04.

“We wish them both all the best for the future, both personally and professionally.”

Churlinov joined Burnley in the summer of 2022 but was limited to making just 13 appearances during the club’s promotion from the Championship.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - MARCH 01: (L-R) Derry-John Murkin and Darko Churlinov of Schalke celebrate the 3-1 victory after the Second Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and FC St. Pauli at Veltins Arena on March 01, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

The North Macedonian was hospitalised by a serious illness last year after suffering suspected blood poisoning. He was rushed to hospital in Belgrade before eventually being transferred back to the UK.

Churlinov eventually made a full recovery and subsequently left on loan in January in a bid for more game time.