'I gave Tino a hug': Benfica boss Bruno Lage addresses Florentino Luis' imminent move to Burnley

Benfica boss Bruno Lage believes Florentino Luis’ imminent move to Burnley is a good step for the midfielder’s career.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He came on as a second-half substitute during Sunday evening’s 2-1 win against FC Alverca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the game, Luis was pushed forward by his teammates to say his goodbyes to the travelling Benfica fans, who applauded and serenaded the Angolan midfielder. Luis also threw his shirt into the crowd.

Lage, meanwhile, embraced Luis – who is now expected to travel to the UK today to finalise a deadline day move to Turf Moor.

Multiple reports state the Clarets will clinch his signature in an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.

"I gave Tino [Florentino] a hug,” Lage said afterwards.

Florentino Luis embraces Benfica boss Bruno Lage following last night's game against FC Alverca (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think it's a very difficult moment, but at the same time a good one. Difficult because it's the farewell of a great player, whom I had the opportunity to launch, who helped me immensely, both in the B team and in the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Interestingly, in the locker room, I also reinforced the importance of coach Roger Schmidt, because he knew how to bring him back to Benfica at the right time, so he could once again be the great player he was.

"In the end, it also turns out to be a good moment. I had a conversation with Tino at the Club World Cup, and he also understood that if a good opportunity came along, he, at 25/26 years old, could have an adventure abroad different from those he had had before.

"So we made the reinforcement we made in the market because we felt, given Tino's quality and his performance last year in the Champions League, that a team from a major league could come and get him – and that's what happened.

"Tino would always have a place with me because, as you know, we've talked about this several times, what I like is to have two competitive players for each position. At the time, Manu Silva's arrival was to give us exactly that: two players with different profiles, who could give us what the game demanded at any given moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Enzo [Barrenechea]'s arrival was for that reason, so that we could eventually prepare for Tino's departure and, at the same time, Manu's absence due to injury."