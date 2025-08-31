Florentino Luis bids farewell to Benfica fans ahead of deadline day Burnley move

Florentino Luis has bid farewell to Benfica fans ahead of his imminent deadline day move to Burnley.

The 26-year-old was a second-half substitute during Benfica’s 2-1 win over FC Alverca this evening.

After the game, Luis was pushed forward by his teammates to say his goodbyes to the travelling Benfica fans, who applauded and serenaded the Angolan midfielder.

It’s now understood Luis will travel over to England to complete a deadline move to Turf Moor.

Multiple reports state the Clarets will clinch his signature in an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.

He told the Burnley Express: “I think as always, at this present moment in time there's ideas or there's players that we like, but until those players are actually with us inside, I wouldn't want to comment on any player that wasn't with us.”

Florentino Luis waves goodbye to Benfica fans at the end of Sunday's game against FC Alverca (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Luis is known to be a tenacious hard-working midfielder that tends to sit just in front of the backline. He’s previously been compared to Brazilian Casemiro.

The Angolan has made over 100 appearances for Benfica since 2019, while also spending time out on loan with Monaco and Getafe during that time.

He’s previously attracted interest from Marseille and Roma, while Premier League rivals Everton and Leeds United have also previously been linked with his services.

