Florentino Luis bids farewell to Benfica fans ahead of deadline day Burnley move
The 26-year-old was a second-half substitute during Benfica’s 2-1 win over FC Alverca this evening.
After the game, Luis was pushed forward by his teammates to say his goodbyes to the travelling Benfica fans, who applauded and serenaded the Angolan midfielder.
It’s now understood Luis will travel over to England to complete a deadline move to Turf Moor.
Multiple reports state the Clarets will clinch his signature in an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.
When asked to comment on the club’s interest in Luis after Saturday’s defeat to Manchester United, Burnley boss Scott Parker remained tight-lipped.
He told the Burnley Express: “I think as always, at this present moment in time there's ideas or there's players that we like, but until those players are actually with us inside, I wouldn't want to comment on any player that wasn't with us.”
Luis is known to be a tenacious hard-working midfielder that tends to sit just in front of the backline. He’s previously been compared to Brazilian Casemiro.
The Angolan has made over 100 appearances for Benfica since 2019, while also spending time out on loan with Monaco and Getafe during that time.
He’s previously attracted interest from Marseille and Roma, while Premier League rivals Everton and Leeds United have also previously been linked with his services.
Your next Burnley FC read: Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 30 photos from the away end at Manchester United