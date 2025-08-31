Scott Parker on Burnley's interest in Florentino Luis and potential deadline day business

Burnley now have until 7pm until Monday night to finalise their summer transfer business.

Scott Parker is hoping for a busy end to the window, as the Clarets chase some extra quality to add to his ranks prior to the deadline.

Outgoings are also to be expected, with Burnley still looking to move on some players to trim what remains a bloated squad.

The likes of Hannes Delcroix, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Mike Tresor and Michael Obafemi are not currently part of Parker’s first-teams plans and would benefit from game time elsewhere.

When asked for the latest state of play following Saturday’s defeat to Manchester United, the Clarets boss said: “We're hoping that maybe we can try and do some business and there's 48 hours left, so we'll see.

"A lot of things probably need to fall into play, but we're going to try and be active if we can to improve us more. Maybe some players leave as well, so it'll be a busy couple of days to see what happens.”

One player who has been strongly linked with the Clarets in recent days is Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis.

Florentino Luis, inset, is a player that continues to be linked with Burnley during the final days of the transfer window. Pictures: Getty Images

When asked to comment on those reports, Parker replied: “I think as always, at this present moment in time there's ideas or there's players that we like, but until those players are actually with us inside, I wouldn't want to comment on any player that wasn't with us.”

