Premier League explain overturned penalty VAR controversy during Burnley’s defeat to Man Utd

Burnley suffered their second defeat of the season in late and controversial circumstances at Old Trafford.

Burnley looked to be heading to a hard-earned 2-2 draw against Manchester United after fighting back not once, but twice to level matters during the second-half.

Lyle Foster and Jaidon Anthony were both on the scoresheet to cancel out United’s goals, which came via a Josh Cullen own goal and a Bryan Mbuemo strike.

As the game entered five minutes of stoppage-time, United’s fans appealed for a penalty after Amad Diallo went to ground inside the Burnley box.

The incident was reviewed by VAR and referee Sam Barrott was sent to the monitor to check – eventually overturning his decision and awarding United a last-gasp penalty, which Bruno Fernandes stuck away to win the game for the home side.

Jaidon Anthony was the man penalised for a shirt pull.

"After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of no penalty to Manchester United,” the Premier League Match Centre tweeted.

Bruno Fernandes converted the late penalty to break Burnley hearts (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“Referee announcement: “After review, Burnley eleven has a sustained pulling action on Manchester United sixteen, which results in a penalty kick. My final decision is yellow card and penalty”.”

United had earlier seen a penalty overturned following a tussle between Kyle Walker and Mason Mount right on the edge of the Burnley box.

After a five-and-a-half minute stoppage, Barrott – who was again sent to the monitor – overturned the decision, deciding there had been no infringement to penalise.

Lyle Foster also had a second goal harshly ruled out for offside by the barest of margins while the game was at 2-1.

