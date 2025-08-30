Premier League explain overturned penalty VAR controversy during Burnley’s defeat to Man Utd
Burnley looked to be heading to a hard-earned 2-2 draw against Manchester United after fighting back not once, but twice to level matters during the second-half.
Lyle Foster and Jaidon Anthony were both on the scoresheet to cancel out United’s goals, which came via a Josh Cullen own goal and a Bryan Mbuemo strike.
As the game entered five minutes of stoppage-time, United’s fans appealed for a penalty after Amad Diallo went to ground inside the Burnley box.
The incident was reviewed by VAR and referee Sam Barrott was sent to the monitor to check – eventually overturning his decision and awarding United a last-gasp penalty, which Bruno Fernandes stuck away to win the game for the home side.
Jaidon Anthony was the man penalised for a shirt pull.
"After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of no penalty to Manchester United,” the Premier League Match Centre tweeted.
“Referee announcement: “After review, Burnley eleven has a sustained pulling action on Manchester United sixteen, which results in a penalty kick. My final decision is yellow card and penalty”.”
United had earlier seen a penalty overturned following a tussle between Kyle Walker and Mason Mount right on the edge of the Burnley box.
After a five-and-a-half minute stoppage, Barrott – who was again sent to the monitor – overturned the decision, deciding there had been no infringement to penalise.
Lyle Foster also had a second goal harshly ruled out for offside by the barest of margins while the game was at 2-1.
Your next Burnley FC read: 25 photos of Burnley fans arriving at Old Trafford for Premier League fixture against Manchester United