25 photos of Burnley fans arriving at Old Trafford for Premier League fixture against Manchester United

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 30th Aug 2025, 14:04 BST
Burnley fans have arrived at Old Trafford hoping to see the Clarets heap more misery onto Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United side.

The Red Devils were dumped out of the League Cup on Wednesday night by League Two side Grimsby Town and the Clarets make the short journey to Old Trafford off the back of two successive victories over Sunderland and Derby County.

Did our photographer spot you arriving at Old Trafford?

Burnley fans arrive at Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Old TraffordBurnleyPremier LeagueManchester UnitedRuben AmorimLeague TwoSunderlandDerby County
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice