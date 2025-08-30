Scott Parker makes Lyle Foster Burnley admission amid bright start to the season
The 24-year-old was among Burnley’s better performers in both of their league games to date, leading the line superbly on his own.
The South African can count himself unfortunate not to be off the mark for the season too, having harshly had a goal ruled out during last weekend’s 2-0 win over Sunderland.
After scoring just twice in the Championship last season, there weren’t many Burnley fans expecting Foster to feature in the starting XI. But he’s more than repaid Parker with his displays to date.
“I'm glad you asked me that,” Parker said, when quizzed about Foster’s promising start to the season. “Because I've been really, really impressed with Lyle.
"He's come back in a really good way. He's been working really hard and tirelessly over pre-season and he's put himself in a great, great place.
"I think you've probably seen that over his last two performances. Tottenham, I thought he was exceptional, leading the line, a real threat for us on that top line.
“It was the same against Sunderland too. He was clean in between the lines and his general work ethic, his quality you could see. It was just a real shame that the goal was disallowed, because he deserved that goal.
"But I've been really impressed with Lyle.”
While Foster has never been a prolific scorer of goals, Parker believes he has all the attributes to be a hit in the top flight.
“He brings certain qualities that are needed in a number nine, especially a modern day number nine,” he added.
“As a striker, you're going to get judged on goals, of course you are. But a modern day number nine now, you need the work ethic, the set of press, the speed that you need in that position – and I think Lyle's got everything regarding that.
"I'm looking forward for him to keep progressing and doing as well as he has. He's got off to a really, really good start and long may that continue.”
