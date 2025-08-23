Burnley 2-0 Sunderland: Clarets up and running with first win of the season

Goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony handed Burnley their first win of the season in a hard-earned victory against fellow newly-promoted side Sunderland.

The Clarets get up and running for the campaign in their first home game of the campaign thanks to the two second-half strikes.

Anthony set up Cullen for Burnley’s first just after the break, before the roles reversed two minutes from time – to avoid a nervy end to the game with the Black Cats threatening to come on strong.

It was an otherwise evenly-contested affair between two sides that are expected to battle it out for survival this season - handing Burnley a crucial early victory.

Scott Parker’s side will also feel as though justice was served, after being harshly denied a first-half goal when Lyle Foster’s strike was ruled out for a foul. Sunderland’s Simon Adingra could easily have been dismissed for a hand to Hannibal’s face too.

The result also continues Burnley’s impressive form at home, where they haven’t been beaten since May 2024.

Parker made two changes to the side that were beaten at Spurs last week, as Jacob Bruun Larsen and Lesley Ugochukwu came in for Oliver Sonne and Josh Laurent.

Josh Cullen celebrates scoring Burnley's opening goal of the game against Sunderland at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

For Ugochukwu it was his first start in Burnley colours after he had come off the bench during the season opener.

The squad was otherwise unchanged, meaning there was still no place for Armando Broja, who is continuing to step up his match sharpness.

Axel Tuanzebe and Bashir Humphreys both remain sidelined alongside Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni, while Etienne Green, Vaclav Hladky, Hannes Delcroix, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Mike Tresor, Ashley Barnes and Michal Obafemi were all left out.

Sunderland, meanwhile, made one change from their opening weekend 3-0 win against West Ham, as Omar Alderete came in for Jenson Seelt.

The Black Cats came close to taking an early lead, squandering a big chance through Eliezer Mayenda.

It was a poor bit of defending from the Clarets, who left Dan Ballard completely unmarked from a deep free-kick. The defender was able to head back across the face of goal for Mayenda, who appeared to have a simple tap-in, but his scuffed effort was pushed away by Martin Dubravka. Had the Black Cats forward made clean contact, it surely would have been an early goal for the away side.

What was noticeable about the way Sunderland were setting up is how deep they retreated out of possession, which allowed Burnley to sustain a spell of pressure without looking overly dangerous in behind.

While the Clarets were the aggressors in terms of dominating possession and territory, it was Sunderland who were creating the clearer-cut chances - as they passed up another big opportunity to take an early lead in just the 14th minute.

Chemsdine Talbi was allowed to drift in behind far too easily before lifting his chipped effort over Dubravka from the angle and just wide of the far post.

Controversy soon followed as Burnley had a goal harshly ruled out after Lyle Foster had beaten Robin Roefs high into the net, seconds after supposedly tripping defender Jenson Seelt. Replays showed Foster had been very hard done by, with there being minimal contact as Foster ran through to retrieve the ball.

Because referee Michael Salisbury had signalled for a foul before Foster stuck it away, it’s claimed VAR couldn’t have got involved.

The atmosphere inevitably ramped up another notch a minute later when Sunderland winger Simon Adingra was only booked after lashing out with his hand into the face of Hannibal.

While Sunderland slowly but surely grew into the game in terms of taking on more of the ball and progressing their way up the pitch, chances at either hand were in short supply.

That was until the very last moment of the half, when Jaidon Anthony somehow headed wide of the back post from Hannibal’s pinpoint centre. The winger simply had to score, or at least hit the target as a bare minimum.

Burnley made the perfect start to the second-half though, scoring with their first attack with a goal of real quality.

Quildinschy Hartman picked out Anthony, who cleverly flicked the ball into the path of Josh Cullen, who took a touch to settle himself before curling a lovely effort beyond Roefs and into the far corner.

After Turf Moor erupted, an inevitable VAR check had to take place for a possible offside in the build-up, but thankfully the goal stood.

The hosts soon got in again shortly afterwards as Hannibal’s cross was inches away from reaching Jacob Bruun Larsen at the back post. The Dane then swiped over with a shot on his weaker left foot that was always rising.

Burnley’s momentum was soon halted by a bizarre delay, as the referee put a halt to proceedings due to the flickering floodlights that were switching on and off.

As the game entered the final 15 minutes, Burnley had to do plenty of defending as they came more and more under the cosh.

What the Clarets needed was a second goal to ensure a far calmer finish to the game and, two minutes from time, that’s exactly what they got through Anthony.

Cullen, the scorer of the first, turned creator, hooking through a perfectly-weighted through-ball for Anthony to surge through on goal - rounding the keeper before slotting home into the back of the empty net.

The timing of the goal couldn’t have been any better, with the officials signalling for TEN minutes of added time to be played. But Parker’s men managed the game well to hold on for their first victory of the season.

They could have even added a third, but Loum Tchouna’s vicious strike on his home debut landed agonisingly wide of the upright deep into stoppage-time.

TEAMS

Burnley: Dubravka, Bruun Larsen (Sonne), Walker, Ekdal, Esteve (Worrall), Hartman, Cullen, Ugochukwu (Laurent), Hannibal (Tchouana), Anthony, Foster (Flemming)

Subs not used: Weiss, Pires, Ramsey, Edwards

Sunderland: Roefs, Hume, Ballard (Seelt), Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Diarra (Guiu), Talbi (Roberts), Adingra (Le Fee), Mayenda (Isidor)

Subs not used: Patterson, Masuaka, Neil, Rigg

Referee: Michael Salisbury

