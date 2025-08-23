Watch as Burnley fans welcome team bus for the first time ahead of Sunderland test

Burnley fans got the chance to welcome the team bus ahead of today’s first home game of the season against Sunderland.

Hundreds of Clarets lined up outside the James Hargreaves Stand as Scott Parker and his players entered the stadium ahead of this afternoon’s game.

The new player arrival initiative forms part of the so-called Turf Moor ‘transformation’.

For their Premier League campaign, players will now arrive to all home games on a team bus to be greeted by the Clarets faithful.

The team bus arrived at the North-East corner of the stadium, opposite the fanzone.

Sunderland’s team bus also arrived in the same area, after the Clarets had entered the stadium.

Taking place in a phased approach, the new player arrival area will undergo further work, with the addition of LED screens.

Hannibal arrives before Burnley v Sunderland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

What other changes can be expected?

Burnley have previously revealed several changes to Turf Moor for the 2025/26 season.

These include the relocation of the tunnel area to the other side of the Cricket Field Stand, as well as the switching of the home and away fans.

According to the club, this is allow for a “more impactful walk-out experience”. It’s also hoped these alterations will build “stronger links between fans and players and help create an impactful atmosphere”.

It also means a change in exit routes for visiting fans, who will enter and depart the stadium via Ormerod Yard, next to the cricket pitch. Burnley fans will no longer have access to this route.

Further improvements – such as a new first-floor level in the Cricket Field Stand, with a balcony, upgraded toilets and refreshment kiosks – are scheduled to take place over the coming months.

