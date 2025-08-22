Josh Laurent in-depth on inspiring others and truly believing in Burnley's survival hopes

Josh Laurent hopes he can be an inspiration for footballers up and down the land after making his Premier League bow at the age of 30.

An 11-year career has taken the midfielder through the English pyramid, beginning in non-league with Braintree Town in 2014 and taking in the likes of Bury, Newport County and Shrewsbury Town.

It just goes to show that the rise to the top is very rarely linear.

While Laurent is rightly proud of his first ever top flight appearance, which came during Burnley’s season opener at Tottenham last week, it’s not something he’s been able to truly take stock of just yet.

“It's increasingly difficult to get there,” he said.

“Look, the eight-year-old boy or nine-year-old boy inside me somewhere, like watching a Match of the Day with his Dad, is absolutely buzzing that he's played in the Premier League, of course.

“But you don't realise how big it is, I suppose, until you're there. You see all the cameras and the broadcast out there on the weekend, but you don’t realise until you’re there.

Laurent in action during Burnley's season opener at Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“But the main thing is on the pitch and working hard and improving and being there for your team.”

When asked if it felt any different to what he’s encountered before, the former Stoke City man added: “No, not at all. People bring it up, but you just forget about it. It's just normally coming to work, be the best you can every day.

“My fiancée kept saying to me like: ‘oh, I'm so proud of you’ but I'm just doing the same, I'm like what for? And then I realise it's like, take a minute, take it in.

“On the whole, you just forget about it. You just want to work hard and be the best you can be and get three points, more importantly.”

Inspiration

While Laurent may be playing down some aspects of his achievement, he makes no bones of his desire to be an inspiration to others.

“It's something I'm pretty proud of,” he said.

“There are other players who have done it that way and I’ve always looked up to them. I played with Sam Morsy at Wigan and he was at Ipswich doing the same thing last year. He played in the Premier League at what, 32, 33 and I just look at him and think, ‘I can still do it’.

It's actually inspirational.

“So hopefully I can be an inspiration for other players to show that you can do it. You've got to stick to it, stay consistent and stick to your dream and carry on working hard. I think that's the biggest thing.

“It is the worst part. It's not easy, all the pressure and what you can go through, but stay consistent and keep working hard on yourself and your game and being good around people.”

All throughout his career, Laurent has had to prove the doubters wrong to get to where he currently is today.

With Burnley expected to be relegated back to the Premier League, that only provides the midfielder with extra fuel for the season ahead.

“My whole career has been about surprising people,” he admitted.

“I think every player has people who doubt them or have been in teams who get written off. I take joy in it and I think it's nice to have. It's nice to be the sort of one that doesn't surprise people.

“But I believe in the squad. I believe in this club and I think we can do this together.”

Belief

Despite the 3-0 defeat, Burnley were more than a match for Spurs for the majority of the game. They just came out on the wrong side of the game’s key moments, missing some big chances at key times, while Thomas Frank’s men were in ruthless form in front of goal.

“We showed a glimpse of what we can be last weekend,” Laurent said.

“We take every game as it comes, just as we did last season and really, really knuckle down and attack every game and take it to teams.

“We were in a game last week for 60 minutes and I think that's a testament to us because how we started wasn't great, yet we got back into the game. It shows the mentality of this team.

“I think we can surprise people and I think we will surprise people because, as I say, I believe in this squad.”

The biggest difference between the Championship and the Premier League, according to Laurent, is the real fine details that can decide games.

“It’s the small things, I think,” he reflects. “Some details and the pace at times, the way the game's sped up.

“Just take the two goals [from Richarlison]. He’s got his back to goal but he still manages to score two unbelievable finishes.

“It’s the little detail you get punished for straight away and the little mistakes and how focused you have to be.

“You can maybe have a lapse in concentration for a little bit and get away with it in the Championship. But when you're in this league, you're probably not going to get away with it nine times out of 10.

“As I say, there's big positives, the way we stuck together and got ourselves back in the game. There was a period where I really believed we were going to score and be the next scorers in that game and go 1-1 and have a straight shoot-out with a good side, so I think there's a lot of positives and I take confidence from that.”

