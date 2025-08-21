Burnley transfer window state of play as Scott Parker explains Luca Koleosho loan exit

Scott Parker is ready to “strap in” and get ready for the final 11 days of the summer transfer window.

Burnley have already been active in the market this summer, bringing in nine new players following their promotion from the Championship.

The general consensus, however, is that the Clarets still need more – with Parker himself acknowledging that he wants more quality in the building.

Providing an update on Burnley’s transfer plans ahead of this weekend’s first home game of the season against Sunderland, Parker said: “We're hoping to try and do something if we can.

“Of course, there's many variables that come into play at this time of the year. From our side, there's different variables and obviously there’s the other clubs that you’re trying to get players from.

“But there are elements in our squad that we want to try and improve. But like I said, sometimes you have to wait for things to fall into place for that to happen.

“Regarding outs, I suspect that there'll be some players moving just to lighten us a little bit, because it’s a heavy squad.

Parker admits he couldn't guarantee Luca Koleosho, inset, regular minutes at Turf Moor this season. Pictures: Getty Images

“At this time of the window, it becomes a bit crazy and a bit mad, so we'll strap in and see what happens.”

When asked if there is one position in particular where he’d like to strengthen, Parker added: “I'm not going to engage in what sort of player [we need].

“What we do want to do is bring quality to the group and bring quality that can help us, better quality that can help us where need be. They're the challenges.

“You don't want to just bring in players for the sake of bringing in players and that's what we're obviously trying to identify and trying to get over the line.”

One player who is set to move on is Luca Koleosho, who is in the midst of completing a season-long loan to his former club Espanyol.

Explaining the thinking behind the move, Parker added: “We see Luca's quality. Everyone sees Luca's quality.

“It probably comes down to game time and this being something Luca wanted. He wanted guaranteed game time and I can't guarantee him that, so it was probably best for all parties - for Luca's development, for us as a football club as well.

“We still think extremely highly of Luca, so he heads out to go and get some football and go and get some minutes. That's what he's done and we wish him all the best.”

Parker also admitted a move is likely to be on the cards for Manuel Benson, who was consigned to playing for the Under-21s in midweek.

“The opportunity here this year is probably going to be limited for Benny,” the Clarets boss admitted.

“I think we're all on that page. There will probably be limited game time and maybe Benny's one that probably will look to try a different route.”

