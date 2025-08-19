Burnley's stance on Luca Koleosho and Mike Tresor amid Espanyol reports

Luca Koleosho is in talks over a loan move to his former club Espanyol – but Mike Tresor will not be joining Burnley’s new sister club.

Reports emerged in Spain over the weekend that Espanyol, who are in the midst of a takeover by Clarets chairman Alan Pace, are interested in a loan swoop for Tresor.

The Burnley Express understands that, while the winger is expected to leave Turf Moor before the end of the transfer window, he won’t be joining the La Liga side.

Espanyol are known to be in the market for a winger though and that man could be Koleosho, who is the subject of a potential loan swoop back to his former club.

The 20-year-old, who like Tresor was left out of Burnley’s squad for their season opener at Tottenham on Saturday, joined Burnley from the Catalan outfit in 2023 in a £2.6m deal.

Asked to explain the absence of both Tresor and Koleosho on Saturday, manager Scott Parker told the Burnley Express afterwards: “Mainly selection. We'll see how that pans out over the coming week.”

Tresor initially joined Burnley on loan from KRC Genk in the summer of 2023, before the move was made permanent at the end of last season.

Both Luca Koleosho and Mike Tresor, inset, have been linked with Burnley's new sister club Espanyol in recent days. Picture: Getty Images

He failed to make a single league appearance last season, however, with his only cameo coming off the bench during an FA Cup tie against Reading in January.

Parker has previously revealed Tresor has suffered with both injury and health-related issues. He’s since returned to fitness, however, and was a part of Burnley’s squad for pre-season, appearing during the public pre-season friendly away to Shrewsbury Town.

As for Espanyol, Pace – through investment arm Velocity Sport Limited – has agreed a takeover of the Spanish side. The deal is still awaiting official completion.

Pace, his family and minority shareholder JJ Watt flew to Barcelona on the weekend to witness Espanyol’s 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid, having watched Burnley’s defeat at Tottenham the previous day.

