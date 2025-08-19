Burnley FC: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher deliver Premier League relegation verdicts

Burnley find themselves in the bottom three following the first round of Premier League fixtures.

Despite an encouraging display, Scott Parker’s side fell to an opening day 3-0 defeat away to Tottenham on Saturday.

The Clarets matched Spurs for much of the game but squandered key chances to equalise while only trailing by the one goal. But three clinical finishes from the home side, two of them coming from Richarlison, condemned Burnley to defeat.

They were the only newly-promoted side to do so, however, with Sunderland seeing off West Ham 3-0 on Saturday while Leeds United edged past Everton 1-0 last night, after former Claret James Tarkowski was controversially punished for a handball – resulting in Lukas Nmecha slotting home a late penalty.

Following the completion of the first match day, Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher provided their annual predictions on the first Monday Night Football of the season.

Both believe Burnley will drop back down to the Championship, with Neville suggesting Leeds and Wolves will join them in the bottom three.

Carragher, meanwhile, expects Sunderland and Wolves to be the two that join Parker’s men in the dropzone.

Both Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville expect Burnley to be relegated from the Premier League this season (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"I hate predicting who will go down because it’s obviously a negative,” Neville said.

"I just don’t think Burnley will have enough. When I watched Leeds tonight...I don’t know who they’re going to sign within the next couple of weeks, because they could sign two or three players and that could change my mind, so that’s the unfair situation we’re in.

"[With Sunderland], I saw something that went beyond passion. There was a physicality, a quality to them and a strength. I thought it was a good performance.

"Maybe this could be the year for Wolves, but we don’t know, do we?”

Carragher added: "It’s easy to put the three promoted teams there, but I’m just so desperate for someone to stay up. I don’t want to be talking about the three teams going down.

"I think Leeds just in terms of Elland Road [will be enough]. Am I sitting here convinced Wolves will get relegated? Not really. I think the manager is top, I think he’s a really good manager. But they have lost some big players.”

Neville also suggested Brentford could also be drawn into a relegation scrap after a nightmare summer, while Carragher expects West Ham to also struggle this term.