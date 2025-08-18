Scott Parker makes Burnley quality admission following Tottenham opener

Scott Parker acknowledges Burnley must be better in front of goal if they’re to give themselves a fighting chance this season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite producing an encouraging display, the Clarets fell to a disappointing 3-0 opening day defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.

Parker’s side were more than a match for Spurs for the majority of the game, but missed big chances at key moments in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham, on the other hand, were in clinical form, Richarlison especially who was at the double, while Brennan Johnson made sure of the victory.

While the Clarets still have Armando Broja to come into the team, there is a concern about Burnley’s lack of quality in the final third and how it might hold them back at the top level.

“It's something that we're going to need and it's something we're going to constantly have to work on,” Parker admitted.

“I don't know the numbers, but in terms of shots, I felt like in the game, I felt that we were a real threat [Burnley had 14 shots compared to Spurs’ 16].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker applauds the Burnley fans following Saturday's defeat at Tottenham (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“I remember sitting here this time last year and that was something that was really missing from our game. Against Spurs, we were actually arriving in areas, getting there, showing that real endeavour and that impetus.

“The next part is we need to probably be a bit more clinical, but we'll keep nudging away.”

Parker was also at pains to acknowledge the quality on show from a buoyant Spurs side, who lifted the Europa League trophy only three months ago.

“They’re probably a different team to what they were,” Parker added. “You can see real evidence of that in terms of runs on the top line and they were a bit more forceful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Set-plays are massive for them as well, but I thought we dealt with them very well.

“But they're a very good side with a good coach and they've got outstanding players, so, they'll be fine.”

Your next Burnley FC read: 'If I'm brutally honest': Thomas Frank makes Tottenham admission after seeing off Burnley