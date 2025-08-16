'Pleasing things': Scott Parker's verdict on Burnley's opening day defeat to Tottenham

Scott Parker felt there were plenty of encouraging signs from Burnley’s opening game of the season, despite their cruel defeat to Tottenham.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets matched Spurs for large parts of today’s season opener in North London, but were ruthlessly punished for some poor finishing in front of goal.

Thomas Frank’s side certainly weren’t wasteful in the final third, producing three clinical finishes to take the points – two coming from Richarlison and Brennan Johnson with the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the fine margins of the Premier League, that's probably the main thing that comes out of this,” Parker said afterwards

“We started the game slowly and Tottenham certainly put us under a lot of pressure, which wasn't ideal from us.

“We go a goal down but I thought our reaction was very, very good. We created numerous chances and I felt that we were really in the game.

“Second-half we come out bright, we missed a massive chance just before the hour mark to maybe go level – and then the clinicalness of the Premier League, they obviously produce an outstanding, world-class finish and probably just seized the game away from us a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker looks to the heavens during Burnley's opening day defeat at Tottenham (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

“But there were some real positives today, to be honest with you. Of course, we're disappointed. I'm disappointed, the players are too, because we came here to try and get a result and we've not managed to do that.

“But overall, there were some real pleasing things I saw with us and the team I want us to be this year. It's the Premier League as well, and that's one of the biggest learnings from today.

“The clinicalness you have to be at, how quick you have to get your shot off. You don't have a lot of time in the Premier League, obviously, against world-class players, athletes, with the physicality.

“That's the ruthlessness of the Premier League, full concentration, keeping attention constantly, because a game at any moment can turn – and like I said, that was probably evident at that moment and that was a big, big factor today.”