'Obviously active': Scott Parker discusses how Burnley will look to utilise the loan market

The loan market is something Burnley will look to take full advantage of during the last two weeks of the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to Scott Parker, whose Clarets side remain active ahead of the Monday, September 1 deadline, looking to bring in two or three more signings.

Burnley have brought in nine players so far this summer, all on a permanent basis. But with two Premier League loan spots available to the Clarets, that could be a way of bringing in quality additions without breaking the bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's definitely an avenue we're looking at,” Parker told the Burnley Express.

“There's nothing really close at this present moment in time, but we're obviously active.

“What we don't want to do is bring in players for the sake of bringing in players. I want to bring in players that add quality, that can fit into what we're about as well.

“I'm sure over the next two weeks, before that window shuts, we'll hopefully try and do some more business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker's Burnley side have yet to make a loan signing so far this summer (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“We’ve also got a big squad at the moment, so no doubt that some will be leaving as well. But with two weeks left of the window, we're looking to try and do some more business to strengthen us even more.”

Parker vowed to keep the core of his side together following last season’s Championship promotion, but since then CJ Egan-Riley and Josh Brownhill have opted to move on, while James Trafford has re-joined Manchester City.

While there’s been another big turnover of players at Turf Moor this summer, Parker believes it’s sometimes an inevitability – especially for clubs that yo-yo between the top two divisions.

“In an ideal world, you obviously don’t want a big turnover of players,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But sometimes when a club has a relegation, a promotion, a relegation and a promotion, which maybe we've had over the last three or four years, that can often bring a big turnover of players.

“Players that come out of the Premier League, don't maybe want to be in the Championship, so they leave. You then go up to the Premier League, you're looking to improve and strengthen. So that's the constant rollercoaster you’re on, but in an ideal world, of course, you don't want that. Of course, you want some continuity.

“The only thing that really gets you that is securing Premier League football and you can then start building. This is a position that a lot of clubs like ourselves find ourselves in.

“So that's my job to try and get the best out of those players, try and build exactly what we had last year again, albeit with some more new players coming in and building that culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's very easy for them players to come in, recognise what's expected of them and what's needed from them and that certainly will quicken that process up.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Roy Keane backs Burnley to shock Tottenham in their Premier League opener