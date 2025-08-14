Roy Keane backs Burnley to shock Tottenham in their Premier League opener

There won’t be many pundits backing Burnley to get a result at Tottenham this weekend – but one high-profile name has bucked the trend.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly-promoted Clarets begin their season with a tricky trip to Europa League winners Tottenham on Saturday.

Now under the management of Thomas Frank, Spurs experienced a bizarre campaign last time out – lifting a long-awaited piece of silverware despite finishing 17th in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was enough for Ange Postecoglou to lose his job, after losing 22 times in the league.

Arriving from Brentford, Frank will see this weekend as a great chance to get his Tottenham spell off to a positive start – although Burnley will obviously have other ideas.

Ahead of the start of the Premier League season, The Overlap panel have been giving their Super 6 predictions for some of this weekend’s season openers. Among them was Burnley’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The team of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher went for a 2-0 home win, while ex-Arsenal man Ian Wright predicted a 3-1 win for Spurs for his team, which also consists of Roy Keane and Jill Scott.

Keane has backed Burnley to get a result in their season opener at Tottenham this weekend (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Keane, however, offered a completely contrary view.

"Scott Parker, ex Spurs lad,” he commented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’ve got the Super Cup as well [in midweek]. When does this game take place, on Saturday? PSG will have run them ragged, they’ve got the flight back.

"Burnley are getting a result against Spurs.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley handed long-overdue home tie as away cup draw hoodoo finally ends