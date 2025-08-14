Roy Keane backs Burnley to shock Tottenham in their Premier League opener
The newly-promoted Clarets begin their season with a tricky trip to Europa League winners Tottenham on Saturday.
Now under the management of Thomas Frank, Spurs experienced a bizarre campaign last time out – lifting a long-awaited piece of silverware despite finishing 17th in the Premier League.
That was enough for Ange Postecoglou to lose his job, after losing 22 times in the league.
Arriving from Brentford, Frank will see this weekend as a great chance to get his Tottenham spell off to a positive start – although Burnley will obviously have other ideas.
Ahead of the start of the Premier League season, The Overlap panel have been giving their Super 6 predictions for some of this weekend’s season openers. Among them was Burnley’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The team of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher went for a 2-0 home win, while ex-Arsenal man Ian Wright predicted a 3-1 win for Spurs for his team, which also consists of Roy Keane and Jill Scott.
Keane, however, offered a completely contrary view.
"Scott Parker, ex Spurs lad,” he commented.
"They’ve got the Super Cup as well [in midweek]. When does this game take place, on Saturday? PSG will have run them ragged, they’ve got the flight back.
"Burnley are getting a result against Spurs.”
