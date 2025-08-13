Burnley handed long-overdue home tie as away cup draw hoodoo finally ends

For the first time in 10 draws, Burnley have been handed a home tie in a cup competition.

The club’s run of nine consecutive away ties has finally ended, with Scott Parker’s side due to host Derby County in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Derby, managed by former Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace, started the season with a 3-1 defeat away to Stoke City. But they clinched their spot in the next round of the Carabao Cup with a first round penalty shootout win against West Brom, after playing out a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns.

Both games ended 0-0 between the two sides last season.

As a newly-promoted Premier League side, the Clarets received a bye to the second round of the competition – which was won by Newcastle United last season.

Eleven Premier League clubs, including Burnley, enter the competition at the second round stage, but the top flight sides in European competitions don’t participate until the third round.

The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds, with the draw split into a northern and southern section until round three.

Derby County will be the visitors to Turf Moor later this month (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Second round ties will take place on the week commencing August 25. For Burnley, this will be sandwiched in-between the home league game against Sunderland and the trip to Manchester United.

The Clarets were dumped out of the competition at the first hurdle last season, losing 2-0 to Wolves at Molineux.

