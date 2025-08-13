Opinion: The odds are against them, but Burnley will give themselves a fighting chance under Scott Parker

It’s perhaps fitting that Burnley begin the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – the location of their Premier League relegation a little over a year ago.

After a second successive 100-point campaign in the Championship, the Clarets return to the top flight looking to defy the odds and put things right.

No-one is expecting Burnley to stay up this season, the same goes for Leeds United and Sunderland. We all know the recent numbers and statistics.

Are Burnley now a modern-day West Brom? A yo-yo club that is just too good for the second tier, but can’t quite cut it with the elite? Or is this the season where Scott Parker’s new and improved, more pragmatic and sensible approach pays dividends, after the disaster of Vincent Kompany’s 24-point campaign?

While Kompany got to swan off to Munich, the Clarets were left to pick up the pieces. Twenty-one players departed last summer – many of them eager to jump ship as soon as relegation was confirmed.

To continue the nautical theme, Parker inherited a wayward, stricken vessel that was threatening to be blown off course. He was dealt a bad hand, but he never shied away from the challenge, stabilised things, laid down solid foundations and soon managed to get the ship heading in the right direction again.

After a blistering start, scoring nine in their first two games, there were some early hiccups. It wasn’t so much a rocky start, it was just a bit of a tough watch at times. Goals were hard to come by.

Scott Parker guided the Clarets back to the Premier League at the first attempt last season (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

But the Clarets soon kicked into gear and steam-rolled their way to automatic promotion, narrowly missing out on the title and finishing the campaign 33-unbeaten.

Defensively they were near-enough impenetrable, with Parker overseeing a season that comes around once in a lifetime, perhaps even rarer. Just 16 goals were conceded in 46 league games, 30 clean sheets were kept and, at one point, the ball failed to hit the back of Burnley’s net for 12 consecutive fixtures.

Was this simply a tactic to get Burnley promoted? Or was Parker thinking ahead, realising it was this sort of approach – and not the naive, overly youthful one undertaken by Kompany – that would be far more effective in the Premier League?

Burnley may still be relegated this season, the odds suggest it’s almost an inevitability. But, unlike last time out, they will look to remain in games and be a lot tougher to beat, ergo giving themselves something of a fighting chance. Pragmatism is the order of the day.

It remains to be seen if they have the quality to take advantage of that defensive resoluteness and perhaps the final few weeks of the transfer window will be key, with another two or three additions still anticipated.

But if Parker’s side can eek out draws, grind out the odd win here and there, be tough to beat, stay in games – all those usual football clichés – you just never know. It’s got to be preferable to being blown away inside the opening 30 minutes anyway.

The outlook from the weekend’s final friendly against Lazio certainly offered an optimistic view of what we can expect this season. While the Clarets fell to a 1-0 defeat, the performance – against a better side on paper, something we can get used to this season – was encouraging. In their back three, Burnley looked comfortable managing the game without the ball and always looked fluid and threatening with it. They were just missing that final touch.

Another plus for Parker and his players is that there will be no outlandish expectations or predictions for his side, unlike two years ago under Kompany. There is no pressure. A 17th-placed finish would rightly be seen as a huge triumph, potentially the club’s biggest achievement since Sean Dyche qualified for Europe, such is the chastening chasm between the top two divisions.

The fanbase are a lot more grounded now too, they’re well aware of the challenges that lied ahead. While pre-season always brings about optimism, you won’t hear anyone mentioning a top 10 finish.

Burnley are reborn under Parker. They won’t win any awards for flowing football, at times it may even be ugly and often backs-against-the-wall, but they will give themselves a chance and that’s all you can ask for. Don’t write them off just yet...

