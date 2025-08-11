Burnley boss Scott Parker discusses Armando Broja's fitness after injury-hit Everton spell

Burnley boss Scott Parker has no concerns over the injury record of summer signing Armando Broja.

The Albanian striker wasn’t involved on Saturday though as the Clarets finished their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 friendly defeat to Lazio.

Broja spent last season on loan with Everton but was limited to making just 11 appearances during an injury-hit spell, while failing to register.

The striker was already carrying an Achilles injury when he moved to Merseyside, before suffering an ankle problem during an FA Cup tie in January.

Parker though isn’t overly concerned by Broja’s injury record, outlining how the number nine will have to build up his minutes and fitness over the coming weeks.

"He looks fine,” he told the Burnley Express after Saturday’s game against Lazio.

Scott Parker has no concerns over the injury record of Armando Broja, inset. Picture: Getty Images

"He only trained yesterday for the first time and it was a light session. He trained a little bit on his own today.

“He's looking fit though, he's looking well. He probably just needs some work now to get right up to speed because, like I said, he's probably not had a lot of work during pre-season and we don't want to put him in a vulnerable position or risk anything here.”

