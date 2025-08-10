Scott Parker on Burnley's unfinished business in the market after treble transfer boost

Despite Burnley’s treble transfer boost, Scott Parker insists the club’s business isn’t done just yet.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets enjoyed an important week in the transfer window last week with the additions of Martin Dubravka, Lesley Ugochukwu and Armando Broja.

All three players are used to playing in the Premier League and are all expected to contend for Burnley’s starting XI – rather than just adding depth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While that takes Burnley’s summer incomings up to nine – plus the four of last season’s loanees that have signed permanently – Parker has dropped a major hint that there could be more to come.

In fact, it’s understood the Clarets are still looking to sign another two or three players before the window shuts.

“I’m really really pleased that we've added some extra quality to us. Certainly, some experience as well,” Parker told the Burnley Express.

"It’s three players who have been in and around the Premier League and tasted it and probably know what to expect in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker insists Burnley have unfinished business in the transfer market. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“I'm pleased to obviously get them over the line. Hopefully, we can try and improve some other areas as well, but we'll see how that goes throughout the window.”

Ideally Parker would like further additions to be made in time for next week’s opener at Tottenham, but he’s also well aware that might not necessarily be realistic.

“I'd have liked it more within the first week!,” he joked. “But I understand the challenges and that's pretty difficult.

"As every coach will tell you, you ask every coach, you'd always want all your players in at the start of pre-season, because that's the bulkier work that's getting done. But that's probably not realistic in the current situation, so we'll see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we can add a bit more. We certainly need to get rid of a few as well, because the squad is very, very bulky and there's a lot of players here, so we'll probably need to try and trim that down as well.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley wear new all-black third kit during pre-season friendly against Lazio