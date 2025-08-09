Burnley wear new all-black third kit during pre-season friendly against Lazio

Burnley have unveiled their new third kit during today’s pre-season friendly against Lazio.
Scott Parker’s side wore the all-black strip during their final friendly outing of the summer – and their one and only pre-season encounter at Turf Moor.

The kit was kept under wraps until the players stripped off their walkout jackets prior to kick-off.

"The striking black shirt features a subtle golden geometric honeycomb design, recognising the bees that feature in our club crest,” the club said in a statement.

"The kit symbolises our work to win attitude, which is a key trait of our teams, and the hardworking nature of both the club and the fans shines through in the design.”

The kit is available to buy online and in the club shop, which is open until 7pm this evening.

It’s priced at £60 for adults and £50 for juniors.

Hannibal in action in the new third kit during Burnley's friendly against Lazio (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)placeholder image
Hannibal in action in the new third kit during Burnley's friendly against Lazio (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Just like the home and away shirts, the third kit is also sponsored by 96.com despite recent negative headlines.

In May, the betting firm mysteriously shut down after white label gambling operator TGP Europe – the company behind 96.com – left the market following regulatory action.

TGP Europe surrendered its licence after being fined £3.3m for “failing to properly vet business partners and breaching anti-money laundering rules”.

However, a year is still remaining on Burnley’s deal with 96.com after announcing the firm had come on board as the club’s official front-of-shirt sponsor at the start of the 2024/25 season.

