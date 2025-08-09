Burnley's Martin Dubravka makes regular football admission after joining from Newcastle United
While the goalkeeper made 179 appearances for Newcastle United, they were spread out over seven-and-a-half years, with the 36-year-old often finding himself number two or even number three in the Magpies’ goalkeeping department.
Dubravka will now be hoping to enjoy a similar impact to some of the big names that have graced Burnley’s goal in recent years, from Tom Heaton to Joe Hart, Nick Pope and most recently James Trafford.
“I’ve seen the names and it’s nice to be part of it,” he told Burnley’s official YouTube channel. “But I’m just going to enjoy this.
"It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to play on a regular basis, so I just want to be a part of the group that tries to perform and tries to stay in the Premier League.
“It’s just an exciting time for me to be in this squad and this club. I can’t wait to start.
“Everything goes so fast. A week ago I didn’t know what was going on and what will happen with me, but now I’m here but I’m ready.
“I’ve been working hard during the summer. Obviously I was in Austria with Newcastle for pre-season, so I feel I’m ready.
“Obviously I will need some time to settle, but I don’t have much time. That’s the beauty of the Premier League, it can go so fast. But I can’t wait to get started.”
The stopper, who has been capped 53 times by Slovakia, has signed on for a year with the Clarets – whose manager Scott Parker played a pivotal role in persuading him to join.
“I’m excited. It’s a new chapter in my life and my career, so I’m excited to be here,” he said.
“I had a conversation with Scott Parker and he explained the project and I was very open to come here and be a part of the dressing room.
“He explained everything about what he expects from me. His calmness actually opened the move for me to come here. It was a nice conversation with him and everything after that went quite quick.”
Due to his age, Dubravka will also be able to help the likes of Kyle Walker, Josh Cullen and Ashley Barnes bring vital experience and know-how to the group.
“We obviously have a young squad, I’m one of the most experienced players in the dressing room so I will try and use that as much as I can for the younger guys,” he added.
“I will try and pass on my experience and how to handle the pressure of playing in the Premier League.
“It also comes with a big responsibility, because you try and help the players to develop and try to handle the pressure, because there’s going to be a time where they need us, the older ones. This is our role and I’m comfortable with that.”
